Wisconsin Republicans race to reach deal on legislative maps to head off court drawing its own

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are scrambling to come up with new legislative district maps that would win Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ approval and head off the state Supreme Court from drawing lines that could be even worse for the GOP. The Assembly planned to vote on new maps Wednesday, but it was unclear whether they would have the support of Democrats and Evers. The liberal-controlled state Supreme Court last month tossed the Republican-drawn maps as unconstitutional. The court said it would draw new maps unless the Legislature and Evers agreed to ones first. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos now says he would be happy passing the maps proposed by the Democratic governor.

