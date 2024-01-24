With Moldova now on the path to EU membership, the foreign minister resigns

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Moldova’s foreign minister Nicu Popescu is resigning from his post, saying that he “needs a break” after what he described as a difficult period for the country but also one of “remarkable achievements,” punctuated by progress toward joining the European Union. Popescu, who has led the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration since August 2021, will step down on Jan. 29. He will also leave his position as deputy prime minister. Popescu has helped steer Moldova through the coronavirus pandemic, the war in neighboring Ukraine, and what Moldovan officials have routinely said were Russian attempts to destabilize the country.

By STEPHEN McGRATH and ANDREEA ALEXANDRU Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.