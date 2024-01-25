A child dies after being rescued along with 59 other Syrian migrants from a boat off Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — An official says one of the five children who were hospitalized in Cyprus after being rescued from a rickety boat along with 55 other Syrian migrants has died. The migrants, who were rescued by Cyprus police on Wednesday, apparently ran out of food and water after sailing on the boat from Lebanon for six days. A government health spokesperson told the Cypriot state broadcaster that the child suffered a heart attack and couldn’t be revived. He says two other children remain in intensive care at a hospital in the Cypriot capital. Two other minors are also being treated, but their condition isn’t as serious. The government says nearly 4,000 migrants arrived in Cyprus by sea last year.

