Antisemitic acts have risen sharply in Belgium and France since the Israel-Hamas war began

BRUSSELS (AP) — The number of antisemitic acts registered in France and Belgium have risen sharply since Hamas’ attack on Israel triggered the war in Gaza. That’s according to figures released on Thursday in both countries. In France, data from the Interior ministry and the Jewish Community Protection Service watchdog showed that 1,676 antisemitic acts were reported in 2023, compared to 436 the previous year. In neighboring Belgium, an independent public body fighting discrimination said it received 91 reports related to the Israel-Hamas conflict between Oct. 7 and Dec. 7 last year, compared to 57 reports for the whole of 2022.

