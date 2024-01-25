Austrian man who raped his captive daughter over 24 years can be moved to a regular prison

KREMS, Austria (AP) — An Austrian man who had kept his daughter captive for 24 years and raped her thousands of times, fathering seven children with her, can be moved from psychiatric detention to a regular prison. A court ruled on Thursday that 88-year-old Josef Fritzl will have to attend regular psychotherapy and undergo psychiatric evaluations during a 10-year probation period at the regular prison. Austria Press Agency reported that a request to release him from prison was rejected. His atrocious crime was revealed in 2008 and he was sentenced in 2009 to life imprisonment for incest, rape, coercion, false imprisonment, enslavement and for the negligent homicide of one of his infant sons.

