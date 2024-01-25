Nepal asks Russia to send back Nepalis recruited to fight in Ukraine and the bodies of those killed

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s top diplomat says his country has asked Russia to send back hundreds of Nepali nationals who were recruited to fight in Ukraine and repatriate the bodies of those who were killed in the conflict. Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud said Thursday in an interview with The Associated Press that the Russian army is estimated to have recruited more than 200 Nepali nationals to fight in Ukraine. At least 14 of them have died there. Saud said that Nepal is also seeking monetary compensation from Russia for the families of those Nepali nationals who were killed in the fighting.

