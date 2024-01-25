White House launches gun safety initiative with first lady Jill Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are bringing together school principals at the White House to launch a gun safety initiative. Thursday’s event will promote the safe storage of firearms to keep the weapons out of children’s hands. The majority of guns used in school shootings are taken from the shooters’ homes. The initiative has been developed by the new White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. The office’s director, Stefanie Feldman, said educating people about locking up guns can save lives.

