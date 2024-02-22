A look at Nvidia’s climb to prominence in the AI world, by the numbers

Nvidia’s stock price jumped 16% on Thursday, increasing the company’s market value by a staggering $273 billion in just one day, a record amount. The jump came after the chipmaker posted stronger-than-expected results for its latest quarter and provided further evidence that the excitement surrounding artificial intelligence likely won’t subside anytime soon. AP looks at some of the eye-catching numbers Nvidia has produced as it has positioned itself as one of the most prominent players in artificial intelligence technology.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.