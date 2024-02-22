A Mississippi university pauses its effort to remove ‘Women’ from its name

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One of Mississippi’s public universities is pausing its effort to switch to a name that doesn’t include the word “Women.” The president of Mississippi University for Women, Nora Miller, says students, alumni and others should have more discussion. Her announcement came Wednesday — only eight days after she said the school would try to become Wynbridge State University of Mississippi. The school has long been nicknamed “The W.” It has also enrolled men since 1982 and about 22% of current students are male. A backlash by alumni caused university officials to backtrack from another proposed name unveiled in January, Mississippi Brightwell University.

