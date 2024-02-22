A Missouri woman was killed in 1989. Three men are now charged in the crime

AVA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in Missouri say a 35-year cold case killing has been solved, thanks to someone who came forward with information about the crime. Douglas County authorities announced Wednesday that three men have been arrested and indicted on first-degree murder, forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping charges in the 1989 killing of 24-year-old Kelle Ann Workman. Court records show that the men do not yet have listed attorneys. All three are jailed on $250,000 cash-only bond. Workman was last seen cutting the grass at a rural cemetery in southwestern Missouri on June 30, 1989. Her body was found submerged in a creek a week later.

