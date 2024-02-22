A second Alabama IVF provider pauses parts of its program after court ruling on frozen embryos

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A second in vitro fertilization provider in Alabama is pausing parts of its care to patients after the state Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are legally considered children. Alabama Fertility Services said in a statement Thursday that has “made the impossibly difficult decision to hold new IVF treatments due to the legal risk to our clinic and our embryologists. That decision comes a day after the University of Alabama at Birmingham health system said in a statement that it was pausing in vitro fertilization treatments so it could evaluate whether its patients or doctors could face criminal charges or punitive damages for IVF treatments.

