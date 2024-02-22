Canadian man sentenced to life for attack that killed a Muslim family

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian man found guilty of using his pickup truck to kill four members of a Muslim family has been sentenced to life in prison as a judge ruled that the actions of the “admitted white nationalist” amounted to terrorism. Nathaniel Veltman has also been sentenced to a concurrent life sentence for the attempted murder of a boy who survived the 2021 attack. Veltman was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk.

