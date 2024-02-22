Change of venue denied for Michigan school shooter’s father

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge has denied a change of venue request made by the father of a Michigan school shooter in his involuntary manslaughter case. James Crumbley wanted jurors from a different county to hear the case, arguing that he could not get a fair trial because of widespread publicity and his wife’s recent conviction. A judge denied the request on Thursday. Forty-seven-year-old James Crumbley is accused of making a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and failing to get mental health care for his son. Jury selection in his Oakland County trial is scheduled for March 5.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.