El Salvador’s president gets rock-star welcome at conservative gathering outside Washington

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland (AP) — El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has received a rock-star welcome at a conservative gathering outside Washington as he urged people to “unapologetically fight” against what he called “dark forces.” At the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, Bukele told people to use El Salvador as a warning. He says gangs took control of his country and society decades ago and says a fight was needed to arrest criminals and remove corrupt judges. The four-day conference will also host the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei. He is scheduled to speak Saturday, the same day former President Donald Trump will appear.

