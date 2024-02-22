Families bid farewell to miners killed in Venezuela’s worst mining accident in years
By REGINA GARCIA CANO
Associated Press
LA PARAGUA, Venezuela (AP) — Families and friends have started burying loves ones who were among at least 16 people killed in the collapse of an illegally operated gold mine in a remote area of central Venezuela. The mournful tributes come as demands step up for government help with the injured and recovered bodies from Tuesday’s accident. The accident is one of the worst in years in a poorly regulated mining industry that has soared as the OPEC nation’s oil production dwindled. The first funerals took place at the cemetery on Thursday in a community closest to the mine known as Bulla Loca, which had been in operation for only a few months. The death toll is expected to rise.