How the death of a nonbinary Oklahoma teenager has renewed scrutiny on anti-trans policies

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The death of a 16-year-old nonbinary high school student in Oklahoma whose family says was bullied has renewed scrutiny of anti-trans polices and political rhetoric over gender identity. Nex Benedict identified as nonbinary and used they/them pronouns, according to their family. Benedict died Feb. 8, one day after a fight inside a girl’s bathroom at Owasso High School. Police in the Tulsa suburb have not released a cause of death but say the teenager did not die as a result of injuries from the fight. A vigil for Benedict is planned for Sunday in Owasso.

