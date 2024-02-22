Louisiana lawmakers advance permitless concealed carry gun bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is one step closer to joining the list of states that allow people to carry concealed guns without a permit. Republican lawmakers advanced legislation Thursday during a special session that was called to address violent crime. Legislators also greenlighted a bill that would provide a level of immunity from civil liability for someone who uses a concealed firearm to shoot a person in self-defense. The Senate approved both measures on party-line votes, sending them to the House, where the GOP holds a two-thirds supermajority. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has already signaled that he plans to sign the measures if they reach his desk.

