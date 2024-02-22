Man who assaulted four officers during Capitol riot is sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Minnesota man who repeatedly attacked police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot, wielded a police baton as a weapon and stole two riot shields has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison. Brian Mock asked for leniency before Chief Judge James Boasberg sentenced him on Thursday to two years and nine months in prison. Mock helped remove two police barricades before he assaulted four officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege. Prosecutors had recommended sentencing Mock to over nine years in prison. Boasberg convicted Mock of all 11 counts in his indictment after hearing trial testimony without a jury.