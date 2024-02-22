Mississippi might allow incarcerated people to sue prisons over transgender inmates

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A bill before Mississippi lawmakers might allow incarcerated people to sue jails and prisons if they encounter inmates of the opposite sex in restrooms or changing areas. State lawmakers advanced the measure Thursday out of a House committee. If ultimately made law, it would require inmate restrooms, changing rooms and sleeping quarters in correctional facilities to be designated for use only by members of one sex. If prisoners encounter someone of the opposite sex in any of those areas, they could sue the prison under the plan. Correctional facilities are already segregated by sex, but The legislation could impact transgender people. The bill awaits consideration by the full House.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

