On decades-old taped call, Eagles manager said ‘pampered rock star’ was stalling band biography

NEW YORK (AP) — The Eagles’ manager once told their authorized biographer that his book wasn’t getting published because of friction from “a pampered rock star.” That’s according to an apparently decades-old recording played Thursday at a New York trial involving handwritten, draft lyrics to the megahit “Hotel California” and other Eagles favorites. When Irving Azoff was asked who the “pampered rock star” was, Azoff said: “Probably all of them.” Biographer Ed Sanders, isn’t charged in the case, but he factors in it because he sold the pages to one of the defendants. Band co-founder Don Henley says the documents were stolen, saying Sanders obtained them from Henley’s home to research the book and was obligated to return them.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.