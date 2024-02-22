Reddit strikes $60M deal allowing Google to train AI models on its posts, unveils IPO plans

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reddit has struck a deal with Google. The pact announced Thursday will allow the search giant to use posts from the online discussion site for training its artificial intelligence models and to improve products such as online search. It will also give Reddit access to Google AI models for improving its site search and other features. The arrangement is valued at roughly $60 million. It’s a big step for Reddit, which relies on sometimes contentious volunteer moderators to run its sprawling array of freewheeling topic-based discussions. Those moderators have publicly protested earlier Reddit decisions, such as its move to start charging many third-party apps for access to its content. Separately, San Francisco-based Reddit announced plans for its initial public offering of stock.

