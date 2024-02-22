Republicans vote to make it harder to amend Missouri Constitution

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have voted to make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution. GOP senators on Thursday voted to raise the threshold for voters to approve constitutional amendments. The measure now moves to the Republican-led House. If approved by lawmakers, the proposal would go before voters this fall. Currently, constitutional amendments are enacted if approved by a majority of votes. The measure would also require approval by majority of votes in five of the state’s eight congressional districts. Republicans have been fighting to make it harder to amend the constitution for years. But there’s increased pressure in the face of a campaign to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution this year.

