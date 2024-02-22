South Carolina bans inmates from in-person interviews. A lawsuit wants to change that
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A civil rights group says a South Carolina prison policy banning inmates from speaking to reporters in person or having their writings directly published violates their First Amendment free speech rights. The American Civil Liberties Union sued in federal court Thursday. The ACLU says while prisons across the county place some restrictions on in-person media interviews, the South Carolina Department of Corrections blanket ban stands out. South Carolina prison officials say the ban is in place to protect prison security and the rights of crime victims. They say courts have upheld free speech restrictions on prisoners before as long as they can write letters or communicate in other ways.