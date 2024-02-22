Transcript: 911 caller asking police ‘Help me,’ then screams, preceded deadly standoff in Minnesota
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A deadly standoff in Minnesota started with a 911 call in which the caller said “Help me.” There was screaming, and the call cut off. The dispatcher tried to call back three times, but no one answered, according to a 911 transcript. The incident led to the deaths of two Minnesota police officers and a firefighter-paramedic who responded to the call early Sunday in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville. The standoff ended with the suspect killing himself and seven children being escorted from his home. The 911 transcript and search warrant documents reveal new details about what happened.