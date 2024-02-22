Trump pledges to defend Christianity against the left, which he says wants ‘to tear down crosses’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is promising to use a second term in the White House to defend Christian values and is suggesting he’ll protect the faith’s central icon, warning a convention of religious broadcasters that the left wants “to tear down crosses.” Trump spoke at the National Religious Broadcasters International Christian Media Convention on Thursday night. He says that “every communist regime throughout history has tried to stamp out the churches,” claiming that the “radical left” wants “to tear down crosses where they can, and cover them up with social justice flags.” He is vowing that “no one will be touching the cross of Christ under the Trump administration.”

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

