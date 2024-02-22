UK and EU agree to cooperate on tackling illegal immigration as post-Brexit relations thaw further

LONDON (AP) — Britain and its former partners in the European Union have struck a deal to cooperate more on tackling illegal migration. It’s the latest sign of a thawing in relations between the two sides following Brexit. The British government said in a statement Friday that U.K. border agencies and the EU’s border and coast guard agency Frontex will be able to access each other’s intelligence to secure borders and tackle organized immigration crime. Relations between the two sides on an array of issues has been improving in the past few months. Ties were severely tested during the drawn-out divorce negotiations that followed Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the EU.

