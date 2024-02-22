Ukraine’s fate hangs in the balance, Polish premier says as he moves to secure aid transit route

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says the border crossings with Ukraine are being added to a list of critical infrastructure to ensure that all military and humanitarian aid can reach Ukraine without any delays. Poland is located along NATO’s eastern flank and borders Ukraine, and Tusk issued a stark warning Thursday. He said: “The fate of Ukraine is hanging in the balance and I don’t need to convince anyone that this means that our fate is also hanging in the balance.” Tusk spoke following protests by angry Polish farmers that have included blockades at borders with Ukraine and the spilling of Ukrainian grain from freight trains.

