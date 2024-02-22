University of Georgia cancels classes after woman found dead on campus

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was found dead on the campus of the University of Georgia after a friend told police she had not returned from a morning run. Officers searching the area around the school’s Intramural Fields found the woman unconscious, not breathing and with visible injuries on Thursday afternoon. She was in a forested area behind Lake Herrick. The university said foul play is suspected. A friend had called University of Georgia police concerned about the woman’s well-being after she failed to return from a morning run at the fields. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the woman was a student on campus.

