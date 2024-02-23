$454 million judgment against Trump is finalized, starting clock on appeal in civil fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — The staggering civil fraud judgment against Donald Trump was finalized by a New York county clerk on Friday. The procedural step makes official a verdict that put the former president on the hook for more than $454 million in fines and interest. It also starts a 30-day clock for Trump to appeal. In the meantime, his debt will rack up daily interest totaling nearly $112,000 each day. A New York judge ordered Trump to pay the sum in a ruling last week that found he inflated his wealth for years in order to build his real estate empire. Trump has denied wrongdoing and vowed to appeal.

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

