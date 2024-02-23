Angry French farmers with tractors are back on the streets of Paris for another protest
PARIS (AP) — Angry farmers are back in Paris on their tractors on the eve of a major agricultural fair in the French capital, in a new protest demanding more government support and simpler regulations. Dozens of tractors drove peacefully into a neighborhood in western Paris on Friday, carrying flags from Rural Coordination, the farmers’ union that staged the protest. The protesters then posed with their tractors on a bridge over the Seine River with the Eiffel Tower in the background. The latest protest comes three weeks after farmers lifted roadblocks around Paris and elsewhere in France after the government offered over 400 million euros to address their grievances.