Checking a bag will cost you more on United Airlines, which is copying a similar move by American

CHICAGO (AP) — Now it’s United Airlines’ turn to raise fees for checking bags. United said Friday it will raise fees beginning with tickets booked on Saturday. The fee for checking a bag on a domestic flight will rise $5 — to $35 if paid in advance, or $40 if paid at the airport. The fee for a second checked bag is also going up by $5, climbing to $45 in advance online and $50 at the airport. The airline says passengers in premium cabins, holders of United-branded credit cards and customers with elite status in the airline’s frequent-flyer program will still be able to check a bag for free. United’s move comes just a few days after American Airlines announced similar increases.

