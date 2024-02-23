Germany’s parliament to debate and vote on liberalizing cannabis rules

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers are expected to vote on a government plan to liberalize rules on cannabis, which would decriminalize limited amounts of marijuana and allow members of “cannabis clubs” to buy it for recreational purposes. Friday’s vote in the parliament’s lower house, or Bundestag, comes months after Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Cabinet gave its blessing to the plan. The bill foresees legalizing possession by adults of up to 25 grams, or nearly 1 ounce, of cannabis for recreational purposes and allowing individuals to grow up to three plants on their own. German residents who are 18 and older would be allowed to join nonprofit “cannabis clubs” with a maximum 500 members each starting July 1.

