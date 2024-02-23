Magician says political consultant hired him to create AI robocall ahead of New Hampshire primary
By HOLLY RAMER and KEVIN McGILL
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Orleans magician says a Democratic consultant who worked for Dean Phillips’ presidential campaign hired him to create the audio for what authorities say may be the first known attempt to use artificial intelligence to interfere with a U.S. election. Paul Carpenter says he was hired by Steve Kramer to use AI to mimic President Joe Biden’s voice; the news was first reported by NBC News. The robocalls went to thousands of people ahead of New Hampshire’s primary in January and were intended to discourage people from voting. A spokeswoman for Phillips says the campaign hired Kramer only for ballot access help and that if he had anything to do with the calls, he was acting on his own.