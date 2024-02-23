Man killed in New York City subway car
NEW YORK (AP) — A 45-year-old man has been killed in a New York City subway car. The New York Police Department said the man was killed around 5 a.m. Friday as he was riding a southbound D Train that was pulling into the 182-183 Streets station in the Bronx. A police spokeswoman initially said the man was shot in the torso but later described the victim’s fatal injury as a “puncture wound.” Officers found the man unconscious and he was later pronounced dead at the nearby St. Barnabas Hospital. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.