Mike Tyson, Francis Ngannou set for Professional Fighters League debut in Saudi Arabia
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
The Professional Fighters League is set to become the first major MMA promotion to hold a card in Saudi Arabia. Mike Tyson will be on hand to present the winner of three title fights in the inaugural PFL vs. Bellator: Champs card with a custom championship belt. Francis Ngannou will also attend the card with the former UFC heavyweight champion set to challenge the winner of the Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader fight. PFL is the only organization in MMA with a sports-season format, where fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year.