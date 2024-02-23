Police in Sweden evacuate about 500 people from security agency over suspected gas leak

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish broadcaster TV4 says a suspected gas leak at the headquarters of Sweden’s security agency has forced the authorities to evacuate some 500 people from the facility. Police spokesman Anders Bryngelsson told the TT news agency that emergency services decided to evacuate the entire building because of a “suspected gas leak” on Friday but did not elaborate. Seven people from the headquarters in Solna, just north of Stockholm, were hospitalized, a police spokesperson told the TT news agency. He said there were no reports that anyone was seriously injured. Images shared from the scene showed first responders and police officers wearing gas masks.

