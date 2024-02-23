Professional bowler extradited to Ohio weeks after arrest while competing in Indiana tournament

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — A professional bowler who was arrested by U.S. Marshals while he was competing in an Indiana tournament has been extradited back to Ohio to face charges related to child sexual abuse material. Brandon Novak was moved Thursday from the Marion County jail in Indianapolis to the Ross County jail, where he’s being held on charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. Court records didn’t show whether the 35-year-old Chillicothe man has retained an attorney. Novak was taken into custody Feb. 1 at the 2024 U.S. Open Bowling Tournament in Indianapolis.

