Prominent K-pop composer, known as ‘Shinsadong Tiger,’ found dead, South Korean police say

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s police say Lee Ho-yang, a prominent K-pop composer and producer better known by his professional name of “Shinsadong Tiger,” has been found dead. The Seoul Metropolitan Police say that 40-year-old Lee was discovered dead at his Seoul studio on Friday. Police gave no further details, and there was no word on the cause of death. Lee created a slew of hit K-pop songs such as T-ARA’s “Roly Poly,” Apink’s “NoNoNo,” EXID’s “Up&Down” and Momoland’s “Bboom Bboom.” But he reportedly suffered financial difficulties in 2017 and applied for bankruptcy protection with a local court.

