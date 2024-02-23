Rape and sexual violence in Sudan’s ongoing conflict may amount to war crimes, a new UN report says

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office says at least 118 people have been subjected to rape and other forms of sexual violence in more than 10 months of conflict in Sudan, assaults that may amount to war crimes. A new report by the agency, released on Friday, says the victims include at least 19 children. Sudan plunged into chaos in April when clashes erupted in the capital, Khartoum, between rival Sudanese forces — the country’s military and a paramilitary faction known as the Rapid Support Forces. The fighting has killed at least 12,000 people and sent over 7 million fleeing their homes.

