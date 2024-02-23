Rescuers search for 14 people missing after apartment block fire in eastern Spain. 4 confirmed dead

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — As firefighters and scientific police began inspecting the interior of two residential towers that were destroyed by fire in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia, killing four people, questions abounded as to how the fire spread so rapidly. Authorities said 14 people were still missing following the blaze at the modern complex Thursday. Valencia Mayor María José Catalá said that both the danger of the 14-story building collapsing and the continuing intense heat from the fire had initially prevented emergency workers from getting in to search for possible survivors. Experts suggested that a type of cladding might have made the blaze spread faster, but the mayor said it was too early to tell how it began and spread.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.