Scandinavian storm tears a roof off a Swedish train station and leaves ferries idle but no one hurt

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A storm packing strong winds in Sweden tore the roof off the main train station in Goteborg, knocking out power and temporarily halting rail traffic in and out of the country’s second largest city. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The storm Friday blustered along the coasts of southern Scandinavia overnight with the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute issuing its second highest warning. Some 4,000 people were without power on Sweden’s west coast, the Swedish TT news agency said. Photos from Goteborg, on Sweden’s western coast, showed part of a roof across the tracks at the central station, with local officials saying it was unclear when train traffic would resume.

