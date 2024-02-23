Seth Meyers is in his comfort era as ‘Late Night’ turns 10

Time flies when you’re hosting a late-night show four times a week. “Late Night with Seth Meyers” turns 10 on Saturday. Meyers will mark the occasion on Monday’s episode with fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Amy Poehler. In a conversation with The Associated Press, Meyers admitted it took some time to feel comfortable but now it’s the vibe. He sits at a desk the entire show instead of standing for a monologue and opts for casual clothing over a traditional suit. His interview style is more off-the-cuff than rehearsed talking points, and he says his favorite guests are those without an agenda.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.