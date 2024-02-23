Suspect in McCann case won’t respond to charges in his German trial over unrelated offenses

BERLIN (AP) — A lawyer for a man who is also under investigation in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann says he won’t respond to unrelated charges of sexual offenses at a trial that opened last week in Germany. The 47-year-old German faces three counts of rape and two of sexual abuse of children in the trial at the Braunschweig state court in northern Germany. He is alleged to have committed the offenses in Portugal between 2000 and 2017. A defense lawyer said Friday the defendant would use his right to remain silent and he expects his client to be acquitted.

