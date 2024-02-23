Ukraine claims it downed another Russian early warning and control plane in a major blow to Moscow

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have downed a Russian early warning and control aircraft in a major win for the country as it fights back persistent Russian attacks along the front line. Friday’s development comes as the war enters its third year. Ukraine’s air force chief, Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk, thanked Ukraine’s military intelligence for downing the Russian A-50 aircraft on Russia’s military holiday. Ukrainian media carried footage purportedly showing a massive blaze that erupted when the downed warplane crashed in the Krasnodar region near the east coast of the Sea of Azov. Russian officials didn’t comment on the Ukrainian claim, but several Russian military bloggers confirmed the plane’s loss.

