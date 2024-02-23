Ukraine’s most famous sculptor turns war debris into art, expressing the inexpressible

PARIS (AP) — Ukrainian sculptor Mikhail Reva has transformed the trauma of Russia’s invasion into a profound artistic statement, turning two tons of war debris into sculptures that express the deep suffering of his homeland. Following a Russian strike on his country house, Reva crafted “The Flower of Death” from the wreckage, part of a collection now displayed at Paris’s Hotel de Talleyrand. The exhibition, part of a U.S. initiative to reengage with UNESCO, features works like “The Memory of the Crucified” and one subtitled “From Russia With Love,” symbolizing resilience amid destruction. Reva’s transformation from whimsical to somber art captures the enduring spirit of Ukraine in the face of conflict.

