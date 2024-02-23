Ukraine’s top diplomat tells skeptics at the UN that his country ‘will win the war’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister is telling skeptics who believe Ukraine can’t win the war with Russia that they will be proven wrong. Dmytro Kuleba insists that “Ukraine will win the war.” He is speaking at the United Nations on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion, urging the world’s nations to stand behind Ukraine. If they do, he says, victory will come “sooner rather than later.”Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia is countering by blaming the West for fomenting the war. The U.N. General Assembly and the Security Council are marking the anniversary with ministerial meetings on Friday.

