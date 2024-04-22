3 Germans arrested on suspicion of spying for China, transferring info on potential military tech

BERLIN (AP) — Three people suspected of spying for China and arranging to transfer information on technology with potential military uses have been arrested in Germany. Prosecutors said Monday the three German citizens are accused of having acted for Chinese intelligence since some point before June 2022. They are also suspected of violating German export laws by exporting a special laser. One of the suspects was allegedly an agent for an employee of China’s Ministry of State Security and procured information in Germany on “militarily usable innovative technologies” for that person. To do that, prosecutors said, he used a couple who own a company in Duesseldorf that was used to contact and work with German researchers.

