An adored ostrich at a Kansas zoo has died after swallowing a staff member’s keys

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A beloved zoo ostrich named Karen has died after swallowing a staff member’s keys. The Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center announced the bird’s death in a social media post on Friday. The zoo said the ostrich had reached past her exhibit’s fence and grabbed the swallowed an employee’s keys. Zoo staff consulted with experts nationwide for help but ultimately euthanized the adored ostrich. Karen had been at the zoo since March 2023. The zoo said it undertook an investigation and “is taking appropriate actions regarding the team member involved.” The zoo also says it will review and enhance its safety protocols for its animals.

