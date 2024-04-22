Japan’s anti-monopoly body orders Google to fix ad search limits affecting Yahoo

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s antitrust watchdog says U.S. search giant Google must fix its advertising search restrictions affecting Yahoo. The Japan Fair Trade Commission decided Monday that its recent study of Google’s practices showed it was undermining fair competition in the advertising market. Google said it cooperated with the commission’s probe. Yahoo has merged with Japanese social media platform Line and Line Yahoo declined comment. The commission said that the restrictions by Google began about a decade ago and continued for more than seven years. While there is no fine or other penalty, Google will be under review for three years.

