Nelly Korda puts bid for 6th straight victory on hold after withdrawing from Los Angeles tourney

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nelly Korda is putting her bid for a historic sixth straight victory on hold. The LGPA golfer has officially withdrawn from the JM Eagle LA Championship, which begins Thursday at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles. Korda tied Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam with her fifth straight win last weekend at the Chevron Championship in Houston, the year’s first major. Korda says she’s “definitely feeling exhausted” and needs to get some rest so she can be ready for the remainder of the LPGA season. Korda didn’t indicate when she’ll compete next. The next major is the U.S. Women’s Open in Pennsylvania at the end of May.

